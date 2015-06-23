Medical Examiner Releases Names of Santa Maria Teens Killed in Crash Near Ventura

The two Santa Maria 15-year-olds killed in a vehicle crash early Monday morning on Highway 101 north of Ventura have been identified as Justin Walker and Milinda Parra.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office released their names Tuesday.

Both attended Pioneer Valley High School.

Walker reportedly was driving when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the rear of a parked big rig.

Parra was sitting in the front passenger’s seat.

Two passengers in the back seats — ages 17 and 22 — received major injuries and were taken to Ventura County Medical Center.

The four reportedly were returning from a trip to an amusement park in Southern California.

