Medical Group Names Dr. Ayesha Shaikh County Physician of Year

The Central Coast Medical Association has awarded Ayesha Shaikh, M.D., the title of 2016 Physician of the Year for Santa Barbara County. The honor goes to a doctor who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.

Dr. Lynn Rudman presented the award and shared stories of Dr. Shaikh, who has traveled the world helping women. Dr. Shaikh has been on medical humanitarian trips to South Sudan and El Salvador where she taught best practices in obstetrics to local physicians at small rural hospitals. She is planning another trip in the near future as well.

Dr. Shaikh received her bachelor of medicine and surgery from Stanley Medical College at Madras University, then received her medical degree in obstetrics and gynecology from Seth G.S. Medical College at Bombay University in India.

She completed her second residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Chicago where she received the Abby Norman Prince Award.

Dr. Shaikh moved to Santa Barbara in 1984, and currently practices medicine at the Santa Barbara Medical Center. She is on staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where she has served as chief of staff and as chair of the OB/GYN Department.

Dr. Shaikh is a past president of the Central Coast Medical Association, and she has served as a trustee with Santa Barbara Middle School, Direct Relief International, William Sansum Diabetes Center, and Planned Parenthood. She is a fellow of the American College of OB/GYN and is a member of the American Medical Women’s Association.

Dr. Shaikh is married to Mohammed Shaikh, Ph.D, a materials engineer and business executive, and they have a daughter, Sarah.

