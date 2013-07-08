Medicare Begins Mail-Order Program for Diabetic Testing Supplies

HICAP, the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program, has announced that effective July 1, Medicare Part B has implemented a national mail-order program specifically for diabetic testing supplies.

Many local seniors and Medicare beneficiaries have been receiving letters of notification that their plans may no longer be providing the diabetic testing supplies. As this change is implemented, those with traditional Medicare will now purchase diabetic testing supplies using a mail-order option or a non-mail order option only through a limited number of contracted suppliers.

“HICAP helps people be aware of changes in Medicare and provides the information so Medicare beneficiaries know best how to proceed,” said Karen O’Neil, president of the Board of Directors for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

There are several options for receiving diabetic testing supplies from one of these contracted suppliers. The charges are now determined by the type of supplier and the method of delivery a person chooses.

HICAP can sit down with individuals and take the time to explain options in detail so they are fully informed.

HICAP is a nationwide organization locally serving both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties with free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.

The program is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medical services, the federal Medicare agency.

For more information about the National Diabetic Supply Order program, contact HICAP at 800.434.0222, 805.928.5663, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by clicking here.

— Frank Nelson is a program manager for HICAP, the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program.