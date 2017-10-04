Agency Offering Healthy Dose of Medicare Information

Medicare open enrollment is approaching, and there are changes to plan structures, payments, and available insurers about which individuals should be aware.

Annually, from Oct. 15-Dec. 7, everyone with Medicare can change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better meet their needs.

To help the Santa Barbara community with Medicare changes and understanding the process, Santa Barbara Central Library and Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens' Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program will host a program and Q&A 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Whether individuals are navigating Medicare for themselves or for another, it is critical to have all the information to get the needed benefits.

Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program (HICAP) exists to provide free information and counseling about Medicare so individuals, couples and families can make informed decisions.

HICAP is a statewide network of nonprofit organizations authorized by state legislation to provide free, independent unbiased information. It is the only agency authorized by the California Department of Aging to provide Medicare counseling.

Funding for HICAP comes from the Older Californians Act from the Area Agency on Aging and the State Health Insurance Assistance program from the Administration for Community Living.

In preparation for the 2018 Medicare changes, individuals should look for changes in their existing plan, check their health network, and get help and information now.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events, and programs is at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.



— Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System.