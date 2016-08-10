Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 1:15 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Medtronic Project 6 Sponsors Carnival Held for Hillside House Residents

A Hillside House resident has a blast at a recent ability-inclusive carnival sponsored by Medtronic. (Hillside House photo)
By Nikki Ramirez for Hillside House | August 10, 2016 | 9:20 a.m.

Medtronic Project 6 hosted a free carnival for Hillside House residents and the Santa Barbara community Saturday, June 25, 2016.

Medtronic selected Hillside House as a 2016 partner for its Project 6 program, which is one of Medtronic’s volunteer initiatives with global reach and local impact, offering Medtronic employees an opportunity to give back to their communities.

Medtronic sponsored a festive carnival for the house’s 59 residents living with developmental disabilities. In addition, nearly 80 Medtronic employees generously volunteered their time and energy to complete much-needed projects at the Hillside House campus. 

The volunteer’s participated in projects that needed immediate attention at Hillside House, including washing windows, cleaning vans and hanging pictures. Their man power helped the overall appearance and maintenance of Hillside House, making a difference in the lives of the 59 residents that call Hillside House their home.

Medtronic was also gracious enough to create a carnival with ability friendly games and interactive booths that the residents thoroughly enjoyed.

Whether the residents were playing ring toss or having their faces painted, the volunteers and residents were smiling with delight. Everyone felt the love and appreciated the time that these amazing volunteers provided.

Since 1945, Hillside House has been providing a loving home and therapeutic learning community for 59 remarkable people. It provides 24-hour nursing care, daily meals, an adaptive living environment, medical care, transportation, a wide range of therapies and a host of education and life-enrichment activities.

Its services allow all of its residents to pursue their interests, develop their abilities, expand their relationships and live rewarding lives. 

Hillside House’s mission is to provide a home that supports its residents’ efforts to maximize their physical, cognitive, social and emotional abilities so that they can attain their highest level of independence in an environment where people are treated with dignity and respect.

Nikki Ramirez is the director of development at Hillside House.

 
