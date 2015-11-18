Meet Dodgers Legend Steve Sax at Santa Maria Meet and Greet

People

Don’t miss out on the chance to meet former Major League Baseball great and Dodgers fan-favorite Steve Sax.

The Steve Sax Foundation will host a meet and greet Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, from 7:30 - 9 p.m. at Cugini’s Pizzeria and Trattoria located at 230 E. Betteravia Road #G in Santa Maria.

For a $20 donation to the Steve Sax Foundation you can meet the Dodgers Legend, get his autograph on any item you provide and have a picture taken too.

Sax is a two-time World Series champion, the 1982 NL Rookie of the Year and a five-time All-Star. He also was a Guest Star on The Simpsons, Who’s the Boss and Square Pegs.

For more information on this event or on the Steve Sax Foundation, please contact Ryan Heath at [email protected] or 805.266.4125.

The Steve Sax Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization. You can get further information on the foundation at www.stevesaxfoundation.org.

— Ryan Heath serves on the board of advisors for the Steve Sax Foundation.