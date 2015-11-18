Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 11:57 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
People

Meet Dodgers Legend Steve Sax at Santa Maria Meet and Greet

By Ryan Heath for the Steve Sax Foundation | November 18, 2015 | 9:17 a.m.

Don’t miss out on the chance to meet former Major League Baseball great and Dodgers fan-favorite Steve Sax.

The Steve Sax Foundation will host a meet and greet Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, from 7:30  - 9 p.m. at Cugini’s Pizzeria and Trattoria located at 230 E. Betteravia Road #G in Santa Maria.  

For a $20 donation to the Steve Sax Foundation you can meet the Dodgers Legend, get his autograph on any item you provide and have a picture taken too.  

Sax is a two-time World Series champion, the 1982 NL Rookie of the Year and a five-time All-Star. He also was a Guest Star on The Simpsons, Who’s the Boss and Square Pegs.  

For more information on this event or on the Steve Sax Foundation, please contact Ryan Heath at [email protected] or 805.266.4125.  

The Steve Sax Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization. You can get further information on the foundation at www.stevesaxfoundation.org.

— Ryan Heath serves on the board of advisors for the Steve Sax Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 