Get to Know Your Elected Officials at Meet-n-Greet

Putting many elected officials in one room may sound tricky to some, but Hospitality Santa Barbara (formerly the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association) has been hosting such an event for more than 10 years.

“We feel it is important to introduce newly elected individuals and incumbent officials to our membership – the hospitality industry,” said Paul Bullock, HSB president and owner of The Eagle Inn.

“The hotels, tour companies and restaurant members of HSB are a huge economic driver for this city and this region.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the reception, 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Viva Modern Mexican 1114 State St., for free appetizers and a no-host bar. RSVP to: [email protected] or 979-5013.



Newly elected officials invited to appear for the meet-n-greet include:

1st District Supervisor Das Williams

3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann

Goleta City Council members Stuart Casdin and Kyle Richards

Carpinteria City Council members Fred Shaw and Wade Nomura

Goleta Water District Board Directors Bill Rosen, Lauren Hanson and Rick Merrifield

Montecito Water District Board Directors Floyd Wicks and Tobe Plough

Assembly Member Monique Limon

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson

Congressman Salud Carbajal

To learn more about Hospitality Santa Barbara, visit: www.HospitalitySB.com.

— Kate Schwab for Hospitality Santa Barbara.