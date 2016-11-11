Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:44 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Get to Know Your Elected Officials at Meet-n-Greet

By Kate Schwab for Hospitality Santa Barbara | November 11, 2016 | 9:31 a.m.

Putting many elected officials in one room may sound tricky to some, but Hospitality Santa Barbara (formerly the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association) has been hosting such an event for more than 10 years.

“We feel it is important to introduce newly elected individuals and incumbent officials to our membership – the hospitality industry,” said Paul Bullock, HSB president and owner of The Eagle Inn.

“The hotels, tour companies and restaurant members of HSB are a huge economic driver for this city and this region.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the reception, 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Viva Modern Mexican 1114 State St., for free appetizers and a no-host bar. RSVP to: [email protected] or 979-5013.
 
Newly elected officials invited to appear for the meet-n-greet include:
1st District Supervisor Das Williams
3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann
Goleta City Council members Stuart Casdin and Kyle Richards
Carpinteria City Council members Fred Shaw and Wade Nomura
Goleta Water District Board Directors Bill Rosen, Lauren Hanson and Rick Merrifield
Montecito Water District Board Directors Floyd Wicks and Tobe Plough
Assembly Member Monique Limon
State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson
Congressman Salud Carbajal

To learn more about Hospitality Santa Barbara, visit: www.HospitalitySB.com.

— Kate Schwab for Hospitality Santa Barbara.

 

