Meet Goleta’s New Community Resource Deputy at ‘Coffee with a Cop’

The public is invited to meet the City of Goleta’s new community resource deputy on Thursday at "Coffee with a Cop" between 8 and 10 a.m. at the Starbucks in the Camino Real Marketplace.

On Nov. 5, the Goleta City Council welcomed Senior Deputy Dave Valadez as Goleta’s new CRD.

In this position he will oversee neighborhood watch, business watch and work collaboratively with citizens and other agencies.

“I have lived in Goleta since 1986, and I love it here. It is a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family. So, for me, it is a great honor to be a part of the great and enthusiastic group of people that make it their mission to serve the community directly and to always address and improve the quality of life here,” Valadez said. “I am looking forward to fulfilling my duties and doing my share in addressing the needs of our citizenry.”

Senior Deputy Valadez has been with the Sheriff’s Department for seven years. He replaces Senior Deputy Greg Sorenson, who was promoted and has been assigned to Goleta Patrol as a supervisor.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.