Meet Goleta’s New Leaders at Chamber of Commerce’s Issue & Policy Roundtable

Meet Goleta's new mayor and city manager at the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce's Issue & Policy Roundtable from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Join us at the Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road in Goleta, for a luncheon with Mayor Paula Perotte and City Manager Michelle Greene.

Don't miss this chance to meet our new leaders and hear their plans and priorities for 2015.

The forum will be moderated by Peter Brown of Brownstein, Hyatt, Farber, Schreck.

The cost is $25, which includes lunch.

Click here to register. For more information, email [email protected] or 805.967.2500 x4.