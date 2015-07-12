Meet New Chief of Police Services at ‘Coffee with a Cop’ in Carpinteria

Advice

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is holding a “Coffee with a Cop” event in Carpinteria from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Crushcakes and Café, 4945 Carpinteria Ave.

We invite you to come have coffee and conversation with the sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Coastal Operations Bureau.

The gathering is also a chance to meet the new chief of police services for the City of Carpinteria, Acting Lt. Mike Perkins, and to say thank you to Lt. Brad McVay, who is retiring in August after 30 years of service with the Sheriff’s Department.

McVay has acted as the chief of police services for Carpinteria for the past two years.

The Sheriff’s Department holds “Coffee with a Cop” gatherings routinely in different locations throughout Santa Barbara County. The idea behind the events is to give residents an opportunity to get to know deputies who work in their neighborhoods in a casual setting and bring up any questions or concerns.

We hope you can join us for this community outreach event.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.