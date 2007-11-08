Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:20 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Meet Noozhawk’s New Sports Coordinator

Local volleyball legend and English teacher Jon Lee has long been a man of spikes and letters.

By | November 8, 2007 | 5:12 p.m.

{mosimage}

To most people, a game is just a game.

But to Jon Lee — an ex-pro volleyball player, current high school English teacher, former ESPN commentator, varsity volleyball coach and seasoned journalist — every game, no matter how small, contains a drama.

“There’s one on every volleyball court, basketball court, tennis court, you name it,” he said this week, while sitting atop a picnic table on East Beach, facing the volleyball nets and big blue ocean beyond.

Now, Lee is embarking on another life adventure that will have him striving to convey that drama on a day-to-day basis: Noozhawk sports coordinator.

Lee has always been a man of spikes and letters.

In the mid-‘70s, he played outside hitter in Spain, and then later for the now-defunct Santa Barbara Spikers, where he played against NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain many times. Later during the same decade, he worked as a globe-trotting journalist for Volleyball Magazine, which flew him to far-flung places such as Cuba, Russia, Japan, Italy and Montreal.

For the last couple decades, Lee has balanced his twin passions closer to home, working as an English teacher and volleyball coach. He currently serves as the chair of the English department at San Marcos High School, and the head coach of the boys’ volleyball team.

At Noozhawk, as the coordinator for the sports coverage, Lee will recruit reporters — some of them students — edit stories and write features.

“I think there are hundreds and hundreds of dramatic stories out there,” he said. “Maybe someone is trying to beat their buddy, discover a new sport, meet a girl. That’s always been my artistic challenge — to convey that drama.”

Lee also plans to ensure that scores are posted in a timely manner. Eventually, he said, he’d like the coverage to expand beyond the scope of the obvious games, like football, basketball, volleyball and soccer.

“Whether it’s a dart tournament or T-ball game, heck yeah — intermural tetherball — let’s get the results out there,” he said.

At age 58, Lee has experienced quite a few dramas and adventures of his own.

The middle of three brothers and the son of a basketball coach, Lee initially had hoop dreams, but unlike his younger brother, Greg — who became a basketball star at UCLA — Lee never found his footing in that sport.

When it came time to go to college, Lee broke ranks with his UCLA-loving family, and attended UCSB, where he majored in religious studies. There, the San Fernando Valley native also discovered volleyball.

“I found I wasn’t the slowest and smallest — I was a big guy in volleyball,” said Lee, who stands at 6 foot 3.

In 1969, Lee played on the UCSB volleyball team that won the national championship against UCLA — on which played another one of his brothers, Chris.

Although Lee has racked up plenty of adventures as an athlete, some of the most memorable happened to him as a sports writer.

Once, at a bus station in Mexico, he became so engaged in a conversation with a fellow traveler that he missed the bus. He caught the next one half an hour later. The conversation saved his life: that first bus wound up driving off a cliff.

“The bus I took got caught in a traffic jam because of it,” he said. “The driver was crying because he knew the driver of the other bus.”

Other adventures were less harrowing, but no less memorable, such as playing volleyball with villagers in the jungles of the Colombian Rain Forest.

As a coach, Lee has mentored two Olympic athletes — Brook Billings and Dax Holdren — as well as current legend Todd Rodgers, who is by most accounts the Kobe Bryant of volleyball.

Finally, there has been the adventure of parenting.

A father of two, Lee has a daughter, Solana, who inherited the volleyball gene. She picked up a full-ride scholarship in the sport at Temple University in Philadelphia.

“She was a summa cum laude, which I didn’t know what that meant, because I was never anywhere close to that,” he said.

He has a son, Jansen, who writes and plays music. (Perhaps he inherited that gene from Lee’s wife, Lynette.)

Through it all, Lee has spent some 40 years in Santa Barbara.

“Some things have changed dramatically,” he said. “But this,” he said, gesturing toward the volleyball nets and the ocean, “hasn’t changed a bit.”

Neither has his love of a hard spike, dramatic victory or a well-told story.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 