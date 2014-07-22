Meet Smokey Bear, Los Padres Fire Crew at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Visitors to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will have the chance to meet Smokey Bear and the Los Padres Forest Service Fire Crew and check out the Los Padres Forest Service fire engine by Chad the Blue Whale from 1 to 3 p.m. this Saturday, July 26.

Guests are also invited to explore the interactive children's exhibit "Smokey Bear & Woodsy Owl: Home Sweet Home," now open at the museum through Sept. 21.

Activities and entrance to the exhibit are included with museum general admission.

Admission is free for museum members, $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and teens, and $7 for children.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is located at 2559 Puesta del Sol. Click here for more information.

— Valeria Velasco is a marketing associate for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.