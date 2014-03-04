Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:01 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Meet and Greet Local Artists, Authors and Musicians at Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursday

By Kate Schwab for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | March 4, 2014 | 7:12 a.m.

Visit downtown Santa Barbara for 1st Thursday, an evening filled with free art, culture and music! This week's event will include more than two dozen cultural art venues, all ready for you to meet, greet and enjoy artists, musicians, singers and authors.

Santa Barbara Arts (1114 State St., No. 24) is hosting author Tita Lanning, signing her book The Wit to Win. Hers is an eye-opening account of life in the lap of Gatsby-esque luxury, adoption and her search for her biological parents. In celebration of Women’s History Month, meet Viola Mecke, author of Aging Wisely: Facing Emotional Challenges from 50 – 80+ Years, at CASA Magazine Gallery (23 E. Canon Perdido St.).

A notable figure painter in Southern California, Ejnar Hansen began his career in Copenhagen. The entire Estate of Plein Air paintings, beautiful portraits, abstracts and fantastic works on paper by Ejnar and Jorgen Hansen is now on permanent display and for sale at Cominichi’s Antiques Collective, Estates and Consignment (19 E. Haley St.).

Blush Restaurant & Lounge (630 State St.) is featuring local artist David Diamanté. You can view his eye-catching paintings on the walls, plus enjoy live music.

Swing by Marshalls Patio (900 State St.), where All For Animals presents ARF! (Animals + Reading = Fun!). An innovative literacy program that gives disadvantaged first- and second-graders an opportunity to improve reading skills, ARF! and its therapy dogs will host a Dr. Seuss Story Time every half-hour to celebrate the good doctor’s birthday and Read Across America.

Follow the beat of a youthful drummer to Paseo Nuevo Center Court — that’s where you’ll find Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy. SBMYA was founded locally to provide opportunities for children to explore and express their musical interests and talent. Bottom line: These kids rock!

Speaking of music, get your groove on at several locations: Encanto (1114 State St., No. 22) hosts the Blue Moon Quartet; Sojourner (134 E. Canon Perdido St.) presents singers Eric and Lauren; and Blush, CASA Magazine and Divine Inspiration Gallery of Fine Art (1528 State St.) are all adding music to their evening.

You heard it here first: Opera Santa Barbara returns to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (1130 State St.) with a delightful pop-up opera, featuring soprano Sara Duchovney and tenor Sergio Gonzalez. And just because it’s the most fun to say: Be sure to head downstairs to Salt (740 State St.) to sample their chips and — wait for it — “Saltsa!”

Join the Ensemble Theatre Co. from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. for 1st Thursday: After Hours at the New Vic (33 W. Victoria St.). They’re presenting entertainment by Steve Fort, and delicious snacks provided compliments of a local restaurant partner and a no-host full bar provided by Marquee Events. The New Vic, the Granada Theatre and the Lobero Theatre are teaming up to offer these new 1st Thursday: After Hours events that will be held at a different theater each month.

All of these attractions and many more are free during 1st Thursday. With more than a dozen stops on this month’s 1st Thursday map, there is something for everyone. Click here for more information and a complete listing of the specific programming offered at each gallery, as well as all public performances and interactive exhibits.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing and communications director for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 