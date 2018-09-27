Meet Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley Class of 2018-19

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Bureau invites the community to Meet the Class, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at the Pizza Garden, 1017 North H St., Lompoc.

The luncheon will be welcoming Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley’s (YLLV) class of 17 students for 2018-19.

YLLV is a program for high school students entering their junior year and is designed to motivate and empower the students through team-building, issues-related seminars, community projects and interaction with community leaders.

The program is an investment in the future of the Lompoc Valley through the education of developing Lompoc’s youth as future leaders in the community.

The Lompoc Valley Chamber is seeking businesses, organizations or individuals who’d like to sponsor a student’s lunch and get an opportunity to sit with the student to learn about his/her hopes and future, as well as getting insight into the YLLV program.

The cost for this luncheon is $15 for members or sponsors of a student and $20 for non-members, and includes pizza, breadsticks, salad and a drink from Pizza Garden’s buffet.

Registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 15. For more information, or to register, visit www.Lompoc.com or call 805-736-4567.

— Marlee Bedford for Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.