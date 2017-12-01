Meet the Doctor: Orthopedics Panel Discussion

The Cottage Center for Orthopedics offers top-quality bone and joint care that supports your active lifestyle.
Drs. Daniel Craviotto, Bryan Emmerson and Steven Pearson will cover a variety of topics around common joint issues in a free panel discussion on Thursday, Dec. 7. Get informed on everything from pain relief and treatment options for hip, knee, shoulder and ankle pain.
Meet the Doctor: Ortho Panel Discussion
Speakers: Drs. Daniel Craviotto, Bryan Emmerson, and Steven Pearson
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7
Where: Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Burtness Auditorium (Free valet parking available at the Bath Street entrance)
Click here to register online for the free event, or call 1.855.366.7246.