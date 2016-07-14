Meet the First Resident at Santa Maria’s Hancock Terrace: Carol Lee Cahill

Real Estate

The first resident has moved into Hancock Terrace Apartments, the newest apartment community developed by The Towbes Group, Inc. in downtown Santa Maria.

Hancock Terrace is designed to meet the diverse needs of the city-center workforce and to match the steady economic growth of Santa Maria.

Carol Lee Cahill moved into Hancock Terrace in June 2016, and she is the first of many who will soon call this new apartment community home.

“We’re excited to welcome Carol as our first resident at Hancock Terrace,” said Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group. “We’re pleased to provide a new kind of urban living in Santa Maria’s city center, and it’s wonderful to see Carol settling in to her new home. I hope she is enjoying the amenities and advantages that Hancock Terrace was designed to deliver to our residents. We look forward to watching this community thrive, and we are committed to maintaining the highest level of service and standards The Towbes Group is known for.”

Cahill is no stranger to the high level of standards and quality of life offered at Towbes Group properties. She moved to Hancock Terrace from Siena Apartments, another Towbes Group community in Santa Maria.

Her favorite part about her new home at Hancock Terrace is the location. Living in the heart of the city center, residents are a short walk or bike to restaurants, shopping and major employment centers.

In addition, Cahill appreciates how well-planned and efficient Hancock Terrace is and how positive the environment is to live in. Her arrival was celebrated by the Hancock Terrace team with a bouquet of flowers and personal thank you note.

To celebrate the beginning of summer, Hancock Terrace will offer new residents $50 off select 1-bedroom apartments throughout the month of July.

These one-of-a-kind apartments are leasing fast at pace better than projected.

These one-of-a-kind apartments are leasing fast at pace better than projected.

Set in Santa Maria’s burgeoning town center, Hancock Terrace features 272 units and well-appointed amenities such as pedestrian/bicycle paths, heated swimming pool, barbeque areas with fire pits and a community center that includes a fitness center with a yoga/pilates studio.

Conveniently located downtown, restaurants, shopping and more are only a short walk away from home. Hancock Terrace is also a Towbes Fit community that provides a smoke-free community, state-of-the-art fitness center and even free instructional training to residents on how to best use the exercise equipment.

There is also a Fitness On-Demand system that allows residents to have group exercise classes via virtual fitness instructors.

Consistent with The Towbes Group’s award-winning design, every detail fosters a new kind of urban living. In addition, the 9.53-acre property is located adjacent to the Santa Maria Transit Center and conveniently located near Alan Hancock College.

Hancock Terrace continues The Towbes Group’s proven track record of success in Santa Maria, producing exceptional projects while meeting the needs of the community since the 1960s.

In 2015, The Towbes Group completed construction of Siena Apartments, a gated resort style community with 211 spacious one and two-bedroom apartments that was incredibly well received by the community.

For additional information about Hancock Terrace and Siena Apartments, click here, email [email protected] or call 805.285.9000.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing The Towbes Group.