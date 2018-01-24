Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:42 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

‘It’s Time to Start The Music ...” For Meet The Muppets Show

By Jennifer Zacharias for Santa Barbara International PuppetPalooza | January 24, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Kermit the Frog. Click to view larger
Kermit the Frog. (Courtesy of The Muppets)

PuppetPalooza's headline performance — Meet The Muppets and the Performers Who Make Them Great — will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 2, in the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School.

Fresh off their successful The Muppets Take the Bowl Hollywood Bowl program, The Muppets, and the performers who bring them to life, will offer a storytelling, interviews, musical-puppetry madness and improvised mayhem, PuppetPalooza said.

“We are ecstatic The Muppets are coming to Santa Barbara for this dynamic and interactive performance,” said Mitchell Kriegman, founder of the Santa Barbara International PuppetPalooza.

“The Muppets are legendary in the puppetry world. They will bring light and laughs to Santa Barbara, rekindling hope and joy after a heartbreaking winter season," Kriegman said.

"We cannot wait for our community to share in this sensational, inspirational, celebrational, muppetational evening," he said.

With the ability to entertain audiences of all ages, the iconic characters created by Jim Henson and his cohorts continue to be as whimsical, uproarious and downright cool as ever, PuppetPalooza said. said.

Performers include: Matt Vogel (Kermit the Frog, Sgt. Floyd Pepper), Eric Jacobson (Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Bill Barretta (Pepé the King Prawn, Rowlf), Peter Linz (Walter and Link Hogthrob).

The evening’s interviews will be moderated by Debbie McClellan, vice president of The Muppets Studio.

“It’s a rare treat for all of us to share what we do with those who love The Muppets, and especially with an audience like this who can appreciate the artistry, and insanity, of what the Muppet performers can do,” said McClellan.

“When The Muppets arrive, even I don’t know what to expect, so be prepared for lots of surprises and laughs,” she said.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://nightout.com/events/marjorie-luke-muppets-take-santa-barbarapuppetpaloozasb18/tickets, PuppetPalooza Central, or at the festival headquarters in Santa Barbara's Paseo Nuevo. A limited number of VIP meet-and-greet opportunities are available.

PuppetPalooza opens Thursday, March 1, with performances and events running through Sunday, March 4. For more information, visit puppetpaloozasb.com.

PuppetPalooza is made possible by support from the Squire Foundation, Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, Santa Barbara Foundation, Anne Smith Towbes, The Impact Hub, Squire Foundation and Santa Barbara Travel.

PuppetPalooza’s fiscal sponsors include Artists Without Limits and Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative.

Follow The Muppets at https://twitter.com/TheMuppets.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Santa Barbara International PuppetPalooza.

 
