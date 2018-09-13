Meet Those Who Serve and Protect at Santa Barbara Police Open Porch Event

The public is invited to the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Open Porch Community Event celebrating the community and honoring the legacy of its fallen officers. The event will be 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 29, at the Police Department, 215 E. Figueroa St.

The event will take place on the front steps of the Police Department as well as in the street in front of the station. Figueroa will be closed at each cross street. Free off-street parking for the event will be in Jury Parking Lot, 1019 Garden St.

Open Porch offers an opportunity to meet police officers, volunteers in policing, chaplains, Explorers, crime scene investigators, and members of the Police Activities League.

The Ceremony and Legacy of our Fallen Officers will be 9-9:30 am.

For kids there will be police cars, motorcycles and bicycles to explore; face-painting; and Police DRAGG race care.

There will be a special appearance by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit, and ceremonial music by the SBSO Pipe and Drum Corps.

— Anthony Wagner for Santa Barbara Police Department.