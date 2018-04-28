Meet Your Makers Launching Santa Barbara Artisan Market

Meet Your Makers, is a startup company consisting of a series of weekly markets to help connect small creative and sustainable businesses in the area with the conscious-shopping community, is launching a local artisan market.

The Meet Your Makers summer season will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 6, July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 17, Aug. 31 and Sept. 14 at Plaza Veracruz Park in downtown Santa Barbara. The market is open to the public and free to attend.

Call for Vendors

Now taking applications from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Los Angeles residents and anyone else wanting to sell their consciously made goods directly to consumers in downtown Santa Barbara.

There is a $30 one-time application fee ($5 discount code “LOA” when applying). Booth fees vary by participation.

The deadline to apply for the first market and/or the entire season is June 14. Click here for more information or contact Valerie Velazquez at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.628.2696.