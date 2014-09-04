‘Meet Your Match’ at Singles Event Hosted By Santa Barbara Matchmaking

The next “Meet Your Match” singles event, hosted by Santa Barbara Matchmaking, is planned for noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, 3300 Via Real in Carpinteria.

The admission price is $40 or $30 if the promo code SBM914 is used to register online by clicking here. Online registrants receive two raffle tickets.

On Sept. 14, teams will compete for the U.S. Polo Association Wickenden Cup as singles watch and receive one complimentary beverage and enjoy appetizers and raffles.

Santa Barbara Matchmaking founder and dating coach Lisa Darsonval explains how the event works: “Men and women get two cards with five questions on each card,” said Darsonval, who is a professional and certified matchmaker. “Answer the questions on both of your cards.”

She said the goal is find someone and ask them the questions to see if the answers match.

“If you have three or four matching answers, collect one raffle ticket each for the prize drawings, and then go look for another match,” Darsonval said. “If you have five matching answers, collect two raffle tickets; if you find someone you like, stay and talk for a bit. Throughout your quest, you’ll meet many new people.

“There is no pressure or embarrassment, no games, just great fun.”

A professional dating and relationship coach, Darsonval wrote a chapter titled “Secrets to Successfully Brand Your Online Dating Profile” in the new book Sexy Secrets to a Juicy Love Life.

Darsonval also writes about relationships for YourTango.com and LavaLife and has contributed to eHarmony. She is a member of the Matchmakers Alliance and is certified through the Matchmakers Institute in New York City. Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Matchmaking.

