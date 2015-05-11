Meetings of Beyond Overeating Support Group to Resume May 21

Beyond Overeating is a small group workshop for women struggling with binge or emotional eating, weight loss/maintenance, bulimia or obesity, and will resume May 21.

Topics include identifying emotional and environmental triggers that lead to binge eating, exploring “food addiction” vs. “intuitive eating,” and learning evidence-based skills that promote long-term weight management.

The group meets three Thursdays a month (from 6 to 7:30 p.m.), excluding first Thursday. The fee is $120 per month; individual sessions are also available at a reduced fee for group members.

Laura Hout is a licensed marriage and family therapist, a member of BEDA (Binge Eating Disorder Association) and writes frequently about the challenges of living in an obesogenic environment. Click here for more information.