Meg Beard of County Public Health Works to Make Moms, Babies Their Best

The dietitian is recognized for her work on breastfeeding and infant nutrition, including creation of an innovative two-way texting program

Sitting across from her college-age niece at lunch six years ago, Meg Beard had a moment of inspiration.

Beard, who works as a registered dietitian and has been breastfeeding coordinator for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Nutrition Services for 16 years, had been trying to figure out how to best reach some of the young moms her department services.

Watching her niece respond to text messages from friends while they were out one day together gave Beard an idea.

If the department could use text messaging and cell phones to get out the message about breastfeeding and infant nutrition, they might have better success rates with Generation Y moms, young women who were in her niece's age group.

That's exactly what happened.

Beard has launched what she believes is the nation's first two-way texting program that encourages first-time moms to breastfeed, and is now an integral part of reaching out to families enrolled in the Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, a federal program dedicated to supplemental nutrition and education for low-income families.

The department started to implement more tech-savvy approaches in the summer of 2011.

When peer counselors followed up with newly-enrolled WIC moms over the phone, the county numbers would often show up blocked, and staff would have a hard time reaching the women.

When they transitioned to cell phones, moms started answering more, and then a text-message system was implemented with the greatest success, Beard said.

Now, WIC moms are enrolled in a prenatal education class, and the texts are part of that class, and start when a woman is in her second trimester through 10 weeks after the babies are born.

The texts, which are in English and Spanish, are automated messages with breastfeeding and nutrition tips, and moms can text back if they have questions or concerns.

Those questions will go to a peer counselor working under Beard, and each counselors works with about 120 first-time moms.

"We try to give them a ton of information. … This is a generation that wants personal contact, they want to listen to someone like them," Beard said.

Most young women have their cell phones close by at all times, and although they may not have a home computer, they likely have a cell phone with Internet access, Beard said.

"With WIC, it's all learner-centered," she said. "You work to meet them where they are."

During the prenatal class Beard designed, participants get access to YouTube videos and interviews with other moms who went through the program.

Santa Barbara County's WIC program serves an impressive number of clients; 19,000 women, infants and children under five years old are enrolled currently.

That number of clients is even more astounding when the number of staff at WIC is brought into focus, just 42 to service the caseload that outnumbers them many times over.

About 600 women are signed up for the cell service, which two full-time peer counselors manage from four county WIC offices.

The program has gotten Beard some recognition — she won the Santa Barbara County award for employee of the month in October. She'll also have an article about the program published in December in the Journal of Clinical Lactation.

"We think it's the first one in the nation to use technology like this," she said of the county's program.

Besides the benefits for a baby's health, there are other incentives as well.

If women choose to breast feed their children, they receive food benefits for up to a year, whereas women who don't get supplemental food for six months.

That supplemental food can mean a lot to a family with their first baby; under the WIC guidelines, a family of three must make less than $36,000 to qualify.

"That means a lot right now," Beard said of the food incentives for moms.

Since she began working with the county, there's been a growing acceptance of breastfeeding as the ideal source of nutrition for infants, and WIC has put a big emphasis on the subject, Beard said.

When Beard first started with the program, the county had 40 electric breast pumps for loan.

Today it has 450 hospital-grade electric pumps that are free to loan out to mothers who need them, Beard said.

The department also has seven board-certified lactation consultants, all of whom speak Spanish, up from three that were working when Beard started.

The county has seen its own successes under Beard's leadership, and measures statistics monthly.

When she began her position, only 16 percent of mothers in the program were breastfeeding throughout the first year if their children's lives.

Last month, that number was at almost 40 percent.

"We have some of the highest rates in the state," she said.

