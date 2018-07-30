Meg Fraser of Santa Barbara

Posted on July 30, 2018 | 11:02 a.m.

Source: Bren Fraser

Meg Fraser died early Thursday evening, July 26, 2018, after a brief illness, holding her two daughters’ hands. Her 11-year-old son, Michael, and her two sisters, Lois and Gale, preceded her in death.

Born Marilyn Ellen George in Lexington, Mass., on April 12, 1936, she was the oldest of five children. “Meg” had a love of life that included a passion for everything: dancing, swimming, hiking, music, art, theater and especially poetry.

She met Marcel Fraser at a dance hall in Boston. They married in 1957 and had three children. Their lives were full of culture and adventure. In 1971, the family moved to Santa Barbara, where she continued her love of writing and authored three books of poetry.

Later in life, she divorced and met her longtime companion, artist Jack Schumaker, who shared her love of dance, music and travel. He preceded her in death.

Loved dearly by friends and strangers alike, Meg was known for her Boston accent and her colorful outfits punctuated by flowered hats. Knitting was an important part of her life, and she always wore her latest creations. She was curious and interested in everyone she met, and conversed with anyone who crossed her path.

A lifelong learner, she was a prolific Scrabble player and an avid reader of the classics, philosophy, poetry and nature. She repeatedly told her daughters and grandson that she would be everywhere when she died — in the plants, the trees, the birds, the flowers and in the magnificent hawks.

The last five months of her life were spent at Garden Court, where she fell in love with Sean Donovan. A celebration of her life will be held there in the future.

Meg is survived by her two daughters, Bren and Lisette; her grandson, Jake Michael; and her brothers, Robert and Alan.

Thanks go to Garden Court, the sweet and gentle nurses on the Wood Claeysons third floor at Cottage Hospital, and the extraordinary angels at Serenity House, where she spent her last 24 hours.

Please honor her life by wearing something colorful today. She is missed.