Megan Collins Named Cox Communications’ Government, Regulatory Affairs Director

By | August 8, 2017 | 10:30 a.m.

Megan Collins has been named director of government and regulatory affairs for Cox Communications California. In her new role, Collins will provide leadership to the government and regulatory affairs functions for the company’s California markets, including Santa Barbara, Orange County, Palos Verdes and San Diego.

Megan Collins Click to view larger
Megan Collins (Cox Communications photo)

“Megan brings years of public and government affairs experience to our team,” said Chanelle Hawken, vice president of public affairs for Cox California. “We are excited to welcome her to Cox.”

Prior to joining Cox, Collins spent the past eight years directing public affairs and community relations efforts for higher education institutions in San Diego. From 2008 to 2013, she served as the public affairs director at her alma mater, Point Loma Nazarene University.

She also served as government and community relations director for San Diego State University. In 2015, Collins was named chief of staff to then-SDSU President Elliot Hirshman, a role she held until joining Cox.

As chief of staff to Hirshman, Collins directed government relations at the local, state and federal levels, and was responsible for managing presidential communications, events, business operations and the Office of Diversity.

Prior to her work in higher education, Collins served as a community representative for San Diego City Council District 5.

Collins, who earned a degree in political science from Point Loma Nazarene University, is vice chairwoman of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Public Policy Committee, a member of the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation’s Economic Development Committee, and a member of the San Diego Regional Airport Authority Advisory Committee.

Cox Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is a broadband communications and entertainment company, providing advanced digital video, Internet, telephone, and home security and automation services over its own nationwide IP network. The third-largest U.S. cable company, Cox serves approximately 6 million residences and businesses.

Cox Business is a facilities-based provider of voice, video and data solutions for commercial customers, and Cox Media is a full-service provider of national and local cable spot and digital media advertising. Cox is known for its pioneering efforts in broadband, voice and commercial services, industry-leading customer care and its outstanding workplaces.

For nine years, Cox has been recognized as the top operator for women by Women in Cable Telecommunications; Cox has ranked among DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity 12 times.

Click here for more information about Cox Communications.

