Megan Crum, 9, Sets Age World Record on Carpinteria High Track

Megan Crum was flying around the running track this week.

The 9-year-old from Lake Elsinore set two world records for her age. On Friday night at an All-Comers Track & Field Meet at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium, Crum shattered the world mark for a 9-year-old girl in the 2 mile with a time of 11 minutes, 38.28 seconds. The previous mark was 12:10.5.

Her time also bettered the record for a 10 year old (11:49.11).

On Wednesday in San Diego, she ran the 3,000 meters in an age-record time of 10 minutes, 38.21 seconds.

The international age records for track & field performances for youth 5 to 19 from 50 countries are compiled by Dominque Eisold.

Megan's two record times during the week give her three world marks in the last two months. On June 10, she set the record for girls age 9 in the 1500 with a time 4:56.35 at a meet in Pasadena.

She plans to go after the mile record of 5:18.76 next week, said her father and coach, Michael Crum.

Megan’s mom, Machelle Crum, said she was a little concerned her daughter might be a little tired Friday after the long drive from home and spending part of the day at the beach.

But Megan showed no signs of fatigue as she broke away from the start and beat the eight lap times her dad had written on the back of her hands. The times were 1:30 for the first lap followed by 2:58, 4:26, 5:54, 7:22, 8:50, 10:18 and 11:46.

“I feel great,” said Megan on shattering the record in the 2 mile.

She credits her father for encouraging her to shoot for the records.

Megan said she’s inspired by her dad and older brother, Steven. Steven Crum was an All-CIF and All-State cross country runner in high school and ran cross country and track at UC Riverside.

Megan, who will be entering the 5th grade at Earl Warren Elementary in Lake Elsinore next month, played soccer, but running has become her main sport.

“Running makes me feel free like a bird,” she said.

And, right now, she's running like she has wings on her feet.

