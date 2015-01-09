Megan Miller of Santa Barbara Achieves Dean’s List at Lasell College

Megan Miller of Santa Barbara has achieved the Dean's List for the 2014 fall semester at Lasell College in Newton, Mass.

Miller, a member of the class of 2017, is majoring in fashion and retail merchandising and was among 634 students honored in the fall semester.

To achieve the Dean's List, each student must be full-time carrying 12 or more graded credits for the semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

An innovative educational institution for more than 160 years, Lasell is an independent coeducational college emphasizing the integration of professional and liberal arts programs leading to bachelor's and master's degrees. The campus is situated on a 53-acre campus eight miles from downtown Boston.

