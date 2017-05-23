Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:48 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Mehta at The Museum: A Classical Musical Tour

By Susan Scott for Ventura Music Festival | May 23, 2017 | 1:02 p.m.

The community is invited to join Nuvi Mehta, Ventura Music Festival’s artistic director, as he spins music and stories about the people and developments leading up to what is recognized today as authentically American Classical Music.

Nuvi Mehta Click to view larger
Nuvi Mehta (Ventura Music Festival)

The free event — Mehta at the Museum: The Story of American Classical Music — will be 3-4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St.

Included in the story are the starts and the misfires, the impact of European composers, the importance of jazz, the landmark contribution of Gershwin, the American imagery and music of Aaron Copland followed by the work of Samuel Barber.

The program will also focus on the state of American classical music today, including a conversation with Ojai’s John Biggs, the independent, well-loved composer of numerous accessible, emotionally rich classical pieces over the course of his long career.

In addition to serving as Ventura Music Festival’s artistic director, Mehta is special project director of the San Diego Symphony where he is known for his multimedia concert series and for talks that new audiences to classical music.

Mehta at the Museum is a collaboration between Ventura Music Festival and the Museum of Ventura County.

On June 4, the museum is open all day for its Free First Sunday event featuring a celebration of the Summer Solstice and the new exhibit, Secret Paintings, by Michael Pearce.

While Mehta at the Museum is an admission-free event, reservations are requested. Visit VenturaMusicFestival.org and the Mehta at the Museum link on its homepage. Click and reserve.

The 23rd Ventura Music Festival will be July 13-16 and 21-23. For tickets and information, visit VenturaMusicFestival.org or call 648-3146.

— Susan Scott for Ventura Music Festival.
 

 
