Business

Meighann Helene Joins SurfMedia Communications as Social Media Coordinator

By Kelly Kapaun for SurfMedia Communications | September 11, 2013 | 2:50 p.m.

Meighann Helene
Meighann Helene

Meighann Helene has joined SurfMedia Communications as a social media coordinator.

Helene brings a unique range of professional, creative and managerial experience to SurfMedia and its clients.

She joined SurfMedia as an intern in 2012, and has interned for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College, the SBCC Philosophy Department and as a social media specialist for nonprofit A Year Without War.

She served as general manager of the iconic Woodstock’s Pizza and oversaw its UCSB campus sister location the Arbor.

Helene is the recipient of awards from Distributive Education Clubs of America and the 2012 Western Collegiate Model United Nations (WestMun) Conference Best Delegate Award.

She serves on the board of the Foundation for SBCC Alumni Association.

She continues to exhibit and perform as an established local artist, performer, choreographer and lyricist in Santa Barbara.

— Kelly Kapaun is a senior account executive for SurfMedia Communications.

