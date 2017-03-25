Meketa Group is New Investment Adviser for Santa Barbara Foundation

The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced the selection of Meketa Investment Group as its new investment consultant.

"We look forward to working with Meketa and our investment committee as we reevaluate all aspects of our investment program, including our return goals, risk tolerance, and options for asset allocations that meet those targets," said Jennifer Murray.

Murray is a trustee of the foundation and chair of the investment committee.

In consultation with the Board of Trustees, a subcommittee was formed to review the request for proposals for a new investment consultant.

After an extensive interview process, the subcommittee selected Meketa Investment Group on Feb. 17 and received board approval on Feb. 23.

"Meketa Investment Group was chosen from a wide field of highly regarded investment professionals," said Cheri Savage, director of investments.

"They are based in Boston with offices in Portland and San Diego and work with numerous foundations and endowments, including their most recent client, the California Community Foundation in Los Angeles," Savage said.

Meketa Investment Group was retained due to its expertise and strength in research; ability to customize reports; strength of consultant team selected; knowledge of foundations and endowments; and its West Coast presence, according to the foundation.

— Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation.