Melanie Jacobs Named New Head of School at Montessori Center School

Montessori Center School is pleased to announce the appointment of Melanie Jacobs as the new Head of School. Jacobs will take the helm beginning July 1, 2016.

Jacobs has been an integral part of MCS’s rich 50 year history in the Santa Barbara area, with 22 years of dedication and experience under her belt.

She started her Montessori career working in the MCS after school program after graduating with a bachelor's in psychology from UC Santa Barbara.

She quickly fell in love with Montessori philosophy. Jacobs then moved into an assistant teaching position before deciding to open up a home licensed daycare center.

After six years of running her own business she dearly missed Montessori and returned to MCS as an assistant teacher. Jacobs obtained her Montessori Elementary credential in 2001, and in 2002 was selected as the head teacher in a Lower Elementary classroom.

She has also volunteered time as a faculty representative to the board and has assisted with the New Campus Committee, among other projects benefiting the school.

As part of the search process, Montessori Center School interviewed applicants from locales near and far, seeking input from parents, teachers and administrators to identify outstanding candidates.

Search committee chair and MCS trustee Lindsay Shinn said, “We believe that Jacobs is the right person to lead MCS into the future and help build upon the strengths that are already in place. Her commitment to Montessori education accompanied by her dedication and passion for MCS are unparalleled. Jacobs will be a tremendous asset to our school.”

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to serve as the next Head of School at such a pivotal point in our history” Jacobs said.

Jacobs is looking forward to working with the current Head of School, Dr. Patricia Colby, over the upcoming months to help in the transition.

Montessori Center School, located at 401 N. Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965.

MCS, in its 50th year, implements the internationally renowned Montessori method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come. MCS is accepting applications now for fall enrollment.

— Alyssa Morris represents Montessori Center School.