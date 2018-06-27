Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:05 am | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Melanie Jacobs Named New Head of School at Montessori Center School

By Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School | February 9, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

Melanie Jacobs

Montessori Center School is pleased to announce the appointment of Melanie Jacobs as the new Head of School. Jacobs will take the helm beginning July 1, 2016. 

Jacobs has been an integral part of MCS’s rich 50 year history in the Santa Barbara area, with 22 years of dedication and experience under her belt.

She started her Montessori career working in the MCS after school program after graduating with a bachelor's in psychology from UC Santa Barbara.

She quickly fell in love with Montessori philosophy. Jacobs then moved into an assistant teaching position before deciding to open up a home licensed daycare center.

After six years of running her own business she dearly missed Montessori and returned to MCS as an assistant teacher. Jacobs obtained her Montessori Elementary credential in 2001, and in 2002 was selected as the head teacher in a Lower Elementary classroom. 

She has also volunteered time as a faculty representative to the board and has assisted with the New Campus Committee, among other projects benefiting the school.

As part of the search process, Montessori Center School interviewed applicants from locales near and far, seeking input from parents, teachers and administrators to identify outstanding candidates.

Search committee chair and MCS trustee Lindsay Shinn said, “We believe that Jacobs is the right person to lead MCS into the future and help build upon the strengths that are already in place. Her commitment to Montessori education accompanied by her dedication and passion for MCS are unparalleled. Jacobs will be a tremendous asset to our school.” 

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to serve as the next Head of School at such a pivotal point in our history” Jacobs said.

Jacobs is looking forward to working with the current Head of School, Dr. Patricia Colby, over the upcoming months to help in the transition. 

Montessori Center School, located at 401 N. Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965.

MCS, in its 50th year, implements the internationally renowned Montessori method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come. MCS is accepting applications now for fall enrollment.

— Alyssa Morris represents Montessori Center School.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 