Girls Basketball

Melgoza, Dons Open League With Rout at Buena

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 13, 2016 | 6:29 a.m.

Amber Melgoza and the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team were on fire in their Channel League opener on Tuesday at Buena.

Melgoza poured in 38 points, and the Dons shot 50 percent on the Bulldogs’ floor in rolling to a 73-38 victory.

Santa Barbara made 28 of 55 from the floor – 20 of 39 on two-pointers and 8 of 16 on threes. Melgoza knocked down 16 of her 26 shot attempts, including 6 of 9 from behind the 3-point arc. The Washington-bound guard/forward also grabbed a team-high 15 rebounds.

Sophomore Alondra Jimenez scored 11 points and had four assists and senior Jada Howard had eight points and five assists, as the Dons, ranked No. 6 in CIF Division 1AA, improved to 17-1.

Skyler Ramos scored 11 points and Aaliyah Staples-West had 10 for Buena (15-4), which suffered an 88-55 loss to the Dons back in December in the final of the Gold Coast Tournament.

Santa Barbara led 19-13 after the first quarter and then opened up a 32-21 advantage by halftime. The Dons blew the game open in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 20-4.

Santa Barbara plays host to San Marcos on Thursday. At halftime, Melgoza will be recognized for being a nominee for the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Games.

