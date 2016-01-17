Santa Barbara High’s Amber Melgoza Isn’t Picked for McDonald’s Game

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High basketball star Amber Melgoza wasn’t selected to the roster for the prestigious McDonald’s All American Games.

Melgoza was one of several elite prep girls basketball players from throughout the country to be nominated for the 15th annual girls game set for March 30 in Chicago.

"Our Amber Alert didn't make the team," Dons assistant coach Carlina Gonzalez said. "I think we are more bummed than her."

There were 24 players selected for the all-star game. The 12-player West squad included three players from California: 6-1 Leaonna Odom of West Hills-Chaminade, 5-10 Sabrina Ionescu of Orinda-Miramonte and 6-1 DiJonai of San Diego-Horizon County.

Melgoza took the decision in stride.

"I'm so happy to even be nominated," she said. "This is such a big accomplishment in basketball, and although I didn't get selected to play in the game, I feel honored."

Melgoza is the all-time leading scorer in the rich history of the Santa Barbara High girls basketball program. As a sophomore, she led the Dons to a CIF-Southern Section Division 3AA title and the CIF State Division 3 Final in 2013-14. In her junior year, the Dons advanced to the section 2A semifinals. They are playing in the 1AA Division this season and have an 18-1 record.

The University of Washington-bound Melgoza was selected to list of nominees from 49 states and the District of Columbia. Eighty-six players (50 male, 36 female) were from California.

