Melia Haller, Lizze Goss Pace Santa Barbara Golfers Past Santa Ynez

Golf

Melia Haller won her fourth medalist honor of the season, shooting a 4-over par 41 to lead the Santa Barbara High girls golf team to a 237-243 win over Santa Ynez in a Channel League match at Santa Barbara Golf Club on Thursday.

Haller birdied No. 7 and parred four holes in her 9-hole round.

Lizzie Goss shot 43 to finish second, one shot ahead of Grace Church of Santa Ynez.

"Melia and Lizzie have consistently been our best on the year," coach Ryan Throop said. "Lulu Dunaway came through for us in the fifth spot."

Santa Barbara improves to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in league.



The score by Santa Ynez was its lowest of the season.

At Santa Barbara Golf Club par 37

SB scores:

Melia Haller 41 - medalist

Lizzie Goss 43

Allie Womack 48

Aoife Braverman 50

Lulu Dunaway 55

Maddie Malmsten 57



Santa Ynez:

Gracie Church 44

Erinn Callaghan 46

Marina Vengel 48

Caelyn Linane 54

Bridget Callaghan 57

Olivia Cortopassi 51