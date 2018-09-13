Friday, September 14 , 2018, 9:12 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Golf

Melia Haller, Lizze Goss Pace Santa Barbara Golfers Past Santa Ynez

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 13, 2018 | 7:50 p.m.

Melia Haller won her fourth medalist honor of the season, shooting a 4-over par 41 to lead the Santa Barbara High girls golf team to a 237-243 win over Santa Ynez in a Channel League match at Santa Barbara Golf Club on Thursday.

Haller birdied No. 7 and parred four holes in her 9-hole round.

Lizzie Goss shot 43 to finish second, one shot ahead of Grace Church of Santa Ynez.

"Melia and Lizzie have consistently been our best on the year," coach Ryan Throop said. "Lulu Dunaway came through for us in the fifth spot."

Santa Barbara improves to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in league.

The score by Santa Ynez was its lowest of the season. 

At Santa Barbara Golf Club par 37
SB scores:
Melia Haller 41 - medalist
Lizzie Goss 43
Allie Womack 48
Aoife Braverman 50
Lulu Dunaway 55
Maddie Malmsten 57

Santa Ynez:
Gracie Church 44
Erinn Callaghan 46
Marina Vengel 48
Caelyn Linane 54
Bridget Callaghan 57
Olivia Cortopassi 51

