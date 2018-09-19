Melia Haller Makes 2 Birdies to Lead Santa Barbara to 6th Straight Win

Melia Haller was on target with her ball striking on Tuesday, shooting a 40 at La Purismia Golf Course in Lompoc to lead the Santa Barbara High girls golf team to a 241-330 win over Lompoc in a Channel League match.
Haller birdied No. 2 and No. 9 and hit 8 of 9 greens in regulation.
"If she putted her average today she would have been even par," coach Ryan Throop said. "Melia's ball striking has been the best all year. She birdied hole 2 after hitting the flag."
It was the fourth medalist honor for the sophomore.
Throop was pleased with the team's effort on the challenging course.
"Our team has been consistent all year, even on today's tough course with the breeze," he said.
The Dons are 6-0 overall and 3-0 in league play.
SBHS 241, Lompoc 330
at La Purisima GC par 36
SB scores
Melia Haller 40 - medalist
Lizzie Goss 49
Aoife Braverman 50
Maddie Malmsten 50
Allie Womoack 52
Lulu Dunaway 60
Lompoc scores
Ruby Tuesday 63
Hannah Larsh 64
Marina Zellers 64
Lizzie Hang 69
Haley 70
--