Melia Haller Makes 2 Birdies to Lead Santa Barbara to 6th Straight Win

Golf

Melia Haller was on target with her ball striking on Tuesday, shooting a 40 at La Purismia Golf Course in Lompoc to lead the Santa Barbara High girls golf team to a 241-330 win over Lompoc in a Channel League match.

Haller birdied No. 2 and No. 9 and hit 8 of 9 greens in regulation.

"If she putted her average today she would have been even par," coach Ryan Throop said. "Melia's ball striking has been the best all year. She birdied hole 2 after hitting the flag."

It was the fourth medalist honor for the sophomore.

Throop was pleased with the team's effort on the challenging course.

"Our team has been consistent all year, even on today's tough course with the breeze," he said.

The Dons are 6-0 overall and 3-0 in league play.

SBHS 241, Lompoc 330

at La Purisima GC par 36

SB scores

Melia Haller 40 - medalist

Lizzie Goss 49

Aoife Braverman 50

Maddie Malmsten 50

Allie Womoack 52

Lulu Dunaway 60

Lompoc scores

Ruby Tuesday 63

Hannah Larsh 64

Marina Zellers 64

Lizzie Hang 69

Haley 70



