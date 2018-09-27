Thursday, September 27 , 2018, 10:56 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Golf

Melia Haller’s Strong Finish Leads Santa Barbara to 9th Straight Golf Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 27, 2018 | 8:14 p.m.

Melia Haller shot par for the last five holes and made a birdie en route to a 39, helping Santa Barbara High hold off San Marcos, 244-253, in a Channel League dual match at La Cumbre Country Club on Thursday.

Haller has been the medalist in all nine matches for the Dons (9-0, 6-0).

"Today she showed her best on a challenging course," said Santa Barbara coach Ryan Throop. "The greens were aerated and sanded.  I am so proud of the way SB girls have stepped up for each other in these close matches. San Marcos played very well today and we were barely able to hold them off."

Alex Manion shot a 43 and Anastasia Cotella had a 45 to lead San Marcos (6-4, 3-3).

"I thought our team played very well today, in fact, I was more pleased with our loss today than our effort in Tuesday's victory," San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton said. "This year's SB team is very strong so you have to come into these matches playing your best golf.

"Our team is showing continual improvement in the mental side of the game, which can really be the hardest part of this sport. 
We did a great job today controlling the things we could and reacting well to the factors out of our control."

The 9-0 start is the best in Santa Barbara girls golf history.

SBHS 244, San Marcos 253
SB scores 
Melia Haller 39 (medalist)
Lizzie Goss 45
Aoife Braverman 50
Malta Olhiser 55
Lulu Dunaway 55
Allie Womack 57

SM scores
Alex Manion 43
Anastasia Cotella 45
Jackie Moreno 52
Sofia Tasca 53
Allison Seoane 60
Kenddal Egan 62

 



Senior Jackie Moreno continues to improve the long shots of her game and played very composed golf today. She's very consistent and her attitude is exemplary.
Senior Anastasia Cotella had one of her best performances of the season today. Her 45 was a great improvement; she continues to grow in her mental game and I'm proud of her progress. (She had 3 pars)
 

