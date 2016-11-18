Melissa Baffa Joins Museum of Natural History Development Team

Melissa Baffa has joined the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History as development officer, foundation and corporate relations, where she will be responsible for fundraising through foundation grants and in the corporate community.

She formerly worked as vice president, program and volunteer services for Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast in Ventura.

Baffa also served as a Science Communication Fellow with the Ocean Exploration Trust while aboard E/V Nautilus during expedition to the Galápagos Islands in 2015 and Southern California Borderlands in 2016.

She was responsible for daily communications with worldwide audience via live interactions, televised and live-streaming feed on NautilusLive.org.

Baffa also was executive director of Friends of Channel Coast State Parks in Ventura and Gull Wings Children’s Museum in Oxnard.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from California Lutheran University, Thousand Oaks, and earned a single-subject teaching credential in biological sciences from California State University Northridge.

She serves on the board of directors of the Ventura County Leadership Academy and the Ventura County’s Women’s Political Council.

— Sherri Frazer for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.