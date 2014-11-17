Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:35 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Melissa Etheridge to Rock Toys for Tots Benefit Concert at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | November 17, 2014 | 12:18 p.m.

Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge will bring her “Melissa Etheridge: This Is M.E.” U.S. tour to the Samala Showroom to perform her hits, along with songs off her new album, on Thursday, Dec. 11 during the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual Toys for Tots benefit concert.

Tickets for the show are $55, $65, $75, $85 and $95.

Etheridge’s raspy voice and powerful lyrics have made her one of rock’s most popular female artists. Songs like “I’m the Only One,” “Come to My Window” and “Piece of My Heart” are some of Etheridge’s most popular mainstream hits.

Born in Leavenworth, Kan., Etheridge began playing piano and guitar in various bands while still in high school. She trained at the Berklee College of Music in Boston before heading to Los Angeles, where she was discovered by Island Records chief Chris Blackwell.

In 1988, Etheridge released her self-titled debut album that included the single “Bring Me Some Water.” She would go on to win two Grammys for best female rock vocal performance in 1992 and 1994. In 2006, Etheridge wrote "I Need to Wake Up" for the film documentary An Inconvenient Truth, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Her latest album, This is M.E., was released on Sept. 30 and is available on iTunes.

Proceeds from the show will benefit the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign, which serves children in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

