Melissa Gough Joins The Private Bank of Union Bank as Regional Director

By Lauren Taniguchi for Union Bank | August 26, 2013 | 4:28 p.m.

Union Bank N.A. announced that Melissa Gough has joined The Private Bank as a regional director.

 

Melissa Gough
Melissa Gough

Gough is responsible for managing private banking activities across the Central Coast, working with wealth management teams in Montecito and in Santa Barbara, Monterey and Ventura counties.

The Private Bank is an exclusive part of Union Bank dedicated to the financial needs of high net worth individuals, nonprofit organizations, business owners, corporate executives and professional service firms. The Private Bank is built around teams of wealth management professionals who provide consultative relationships focused on enabling clients to reach their unique goals and build and sustain wealth.

Gough is based in Santa Barbara and reports to Senior Vice President and Central Coast Regional Managing Director Leo Hamill.

“Melissa brings a depth of industry experience to our team with 25 years of financial expertise,” Hamill said. “With Melissa’s commitment to fostering relationships and wealth management experience, I am confident that she will help support The Private Bank and build our business. We are excited to have someone of Melissa’s caliber join our team.”

Gough has 25 years of experience in the finance industry. Prior to joining Union Bank, she was an executive director and region manager at Morgan Stanley Private Bank, a managing director for the private client group of First Republic Bank and a vice president with Bank of America Private Bank.

Gough is a graduate of the Cornell University Leadership Management program and earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational psychology from UC Santa Barbara. 

As an active member in the community and a 40-plus-year resident of the Santa Barbara community, Gough serves on the board of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County and is on the Finance Committee for La Cumbre Country Club.

She is a recipient of the Founder’s Award for the Police Activities League and the Navy Leaguer of the Year award from the Navy League of the United States. Gough is a member of the UCSB Planned Giving Advisors Council, the Santa Barbara Council of the Navy League of the United States, the Santa Barbara Wine and Food Society and the International Wine and Food Society.

— Lauren Taniguchi is a communications intern for Union Bank.

