Melissa Mahan Named Co-Anchor of KCOY, KKFX Evening Newscasts

Anchor/Reporter Melissa Mahan has been named co-anchor of KCOY 12 Central Coast Local News at 5, 6 and 11:00 p.m. weeknights. She will also co-anchor the 10 p.m. weeknight newscasts on KKFX Fox 11.

Mahan is a graduate of UCSB and got her start on local television as part of the team producing “Friday Football Focus” on KEYT-TV in 2002.

Since then, Mahan has reported and anchored in cities across the country, including Providence, Rhode Island, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Mahan joins the team at KCOY/KKFX after serving as a morning anchor/reporter at WFXT, the Fox affiliate in Boston, Massachusetts.

Over the past summer, she also spent a few months on a boat in ocean waters off the coast of Bodega Bay in Northern California, learning the trade of salmon fishing.

"I'm thrilled to return to the Central Coast where my television career started," Mahan said. "After working at TV stations across the country, I can honestly say there is no place I would rather call home. I'm honored to join such a talented news team and become part of a very special community."

“Melissa comes to the team with a sharp eye to serve our viewers with the best possible local news product. She is ready to roll up her sleeves and continue growing our efforts to produce the best compelling local news coverage for Santa Maria and the Central Coast,” said News Director Jim Lemon.

“I am thrilled that Melissa has decided to return to the Central Coast to join our local news team. She will be a great asset to our organization and the communities we serve throughout the region. I look forward to Melissa becoming part of our community and part of our KCOY - KKFX family,” said General Manager Mark Danielson.

Mahan will co-anchor alongside Scott Hennessee on the evening broadcasts. She begins her duties the last week in October.