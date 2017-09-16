Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:06 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Melissa Marsted Named to Utah Humanities’ Board of Directors

By Deena Pyle for Utah Humanities | September 16, 2017 | 3:40 p.m.

Utah Humanities has announced the election of former Montecito resident Melissa Marsted to its Board of Directors. The Park City author and businesswoman was introduced as a new board member at the Utah Humanities annual board retreat.

Melissa Marsted Click to view larger
Melissa Marsted (Utah Humanities photo)

Marsted is the founder of Lucky Penny Publications, which publishes children’s books, as well as nonfiction, memoirs and autobiographies. She grew up in Connecticut as a competitive skier, runner and swimmer, and then turned her attention to marathons and ultra-marathons.

Her passion for long-distance running in Utah’s national parks inspired a children's book series on the national parks; Buzzy and the Red Rock Canyons is the first in the series.

Marsted is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association and the Utah Publishers Consortium. A graduate of Harvard University, with a B.A. in classical Greek and an M.A. from Antioch University Santa Barbara, she serves on the Summit County Library Board of Trustees, the Summit County RAP Committee and the Harvard Alumni Association of Utah.

From 1990 to 2008, she worked as a professional fundraiser and grant writer for numerous arts, humanities and education nonprofit organizations.

“We very much appreciate Melissa’s eagerness to serve on our board,” said Cynthia Buckingham, executive director of Utah Humanities. “She brings the mix of experience, insight and passion we need.

“To have such engaged board members representing us and working on our behalf in their local communities strengthens the entire state. Melissa’s work and interests are examples of how the humanities can influence each of us personally and collectively.”

Utah Humanities empowers Utahns to improve their communities through active engagement in the humanities. UH is funded by the Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts & Parks Fund, the State of Utah and the National Endowment for the Humanities, and through gifts from individuals, foundations and corporations.

Click here for more information about Utah Humanities. Click here to make an online donation.

— Deena Pyle represents Utah Humanities.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 