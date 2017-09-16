Melissa Marsted Named to Utah Humanities’ Board of Directors

Utah Humanities has announced the election of former Montecito resident Melissa Marsted to its Board of Directors. The Park City author and businesswoman was introduced as a new board member at the Utah Humanities annual board retreat.

Marsted is the founder of Lucky Penny Publications, which publishes children’s books, as well as nonfiction, memoirs and autobiographies. She grew up in Connecticut as a competitive skier, runner and swimmer, and then turned her attention to marathons and ultra-marathons.

Her passion for long-distance running in Utah’s national parks inspired a children's book series on the national parks; Buzzy and the Red Rock Canyons is the first in the series.

Marsted is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association and the Utah Publishers Consortium. A graduate of Harvard University, with a B.A. in classical Greek and an M.A. from Antioch University Santa Barbara, she serves on the Summit County Library Board of Trustees, the Summit County RAP Committee and the Harvard Alumni Association of Utah.

From 1990 to 2008, she worked as a professional fundraiser and grant writer for numerous arts, humanities and education nonprofit organizations.

“We very much appreciate Melissa’s eagerness to serve on our board,” said Cynthia Buckingham, executive director of Utah Humanities. “She brings the mix of experience, insight and passion we need.

“To have such engaged board members representing us and working on our behalf in their local communities strengthens the entire state. Melissa’s work and interests are examples of how the humanities can influence each of us personally and collectively.”

Utah Humanities empowers Utahns to improve their communities through active engagement in the humanities. UH is funded by the Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts & Parks Fund, the State of Utah and the National Endowment for the Humanities, and through gifts from individuals, foundations and corporations.

Click here for more information about Utah Humanities. Click here to make an online donation.

— Deena Pyle represents Utah Humanities.