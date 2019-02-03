Pixel Tracker

Monday, February 4 , 2019, 2:15 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 

Melissa McCarthy Receives Montecito Award at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Actress recognized for her starring role in the critically acclaimed feature 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Actress Melissa McCarthy smiles

Actress Melissa McCarthy smiles for the cameras on the red carpet Sunday night before being presented the prestigious Montecito Award by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

< 5070 > of 5
Actress Melissa McCarthy signs autographs on the red carpet

Actress Melissa McCarthy signs autographs on the red carpet Sunday night before being presented the prestigious Montecito Award by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Fritz Olenberger / Santa Barbara International Film Festival photo)

< 5071 > of 5
Actress Melissa McCarthy is interviewed by Indie Wire editor-at-large Anne Thompson

Actress Melissa McCarthy is interviewed by Indie Wire editor-at-large Anne Thompson Sunday night at the Arlington Theatre (Fritz Olenberger / Santa Barbara International Film Festival photo)

< 5072 > of 5
Actress Melissa arrives at the Arlington Theatre.

Actress Melissa McCarthy arrives at the Arlington Theatre. (Fritz Olenberger / Santa Barbara International Film Festival photo)

< 5073 > of 5
Actor Richard E. Grant on the red carpet at the Arlington Theatre.

Actor Richard E. Grant on the red carpet at the Arlington Theatre. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

< 5074 > of 5
 
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | February 3, 2019 | 11:47 p.m.

Emmy Award winning and Academy nominated actress Melissa McCarthy was presented the prestigious Montecito Award by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Sunday night for her starring role in the critically acclaimed feature 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?', a Fox Searchlight Pictures release.

Her co-star in the film, Richard E. Grant, presented the honor following an hour-plus insightful and humorous Q & A moderated by Indie Wire editor-at-large Anne Thompson at the Arlington Theatre.

Presented to a person in the entertainment industry who has made a great contribution to film, the Montecito Award has previously been given to Saoirse Ronan, Isabelle Huppert, Sylvester Stallone, Daniel Day Lewis, Julianne Moore, and Javier Bardem among others.

McCarthy has received an Academy Award nomination for the movie "Bridesmaids" and received BAFTA, Critics’ Choice, and SAG Award nominations for this role while winning the MTV Movie Award for comedic performance of the year. 

Currently starring in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?", she recently appeared in "Life of the Party" (which she co-wrote and produced with husband Ben Falcone, who also directed).

Her films include "The Boss", "Spy", "St. Vincent", "Tammy", "The Heat", "Identity Thief", "This is 40", "The Hangover Part III" and "Ghostbusters".

Under cloudy skies and a light sprinkle of rain, McCarthy arrived on the Arlington’s red carpet dressed in a long black-sequined paneled dress with silver heels. She received a rousing standing ovation when she took the stage.

Actress Melissa McCarthy signs autographs on the red carpet Click to view larger
Actress Melissa McCarthy signs autographs on the red carpet Sunday night before being presented the prestigious Montecito Award by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Fritz Olenberger / Santa Barbara International Film Festival photo)

She observed that growing up on her father’s corn and soybean farm in Plainfield, Illinois, helped her learn to use her imagination.

“Our nearest neighbor lived far away, so my siblings and I had to find ways to entertain ourselves," she recalled. "My parents were funny. My dad could tell the same story 15 times and I still couldn’t stop laughing at them. Then I learned to sew, create costumes, and dress in all sorts of ways. I could dress funk and become a totally different person than a farm girl.”

College didn’t quite agree with McCarthy, so she moved to Colorado where her sister lived. She continued to make costumes for theater productions.

Then she moved to New York and started doing stand-up comedy the day after she arrived.

“I didn’t like stand up because of all the heckling," she said. "There was always one lonely guy in the room who was loud and rude. I thought I needed to understand more about acting and the business, so I started acting lessons.”

Later she moved to Los Angeles, where she became part of The Groundlings, an improvisational and sketch comedy troupe. She made a number of TV and movie appearances before making her big breakthrough as Sookie in Gilmore Girls (2000), leading up to her starring role in the television sitcom "Mike & Molly" (2010), for which she won a Lead Actress Comedy Emmy Award. 

“I grew up with funny and interesting women, and my friends are funny, interesting women," she said. "I like eccentric people who make a statement and are telling their story.” 

Upon accepting the Montecito Award at the end of the program, McCarthy said, “Thank you to this film festival for shining a light on movies that show people with flaws and how they deal with them and overcome them.”

“The odds of me becoming an actor were so slim from where I came from. This is so special. Thank you.”

About the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts and educational organization.

Over the past 32 years, SBIFF has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States – attracting 90,000 attendees and offering 11 days of 200+ films, tributes and panels, fulfilling their mission to engage, enrich, and inspire people through the power of film. 

For more information, and to purchase tickets, festival passes and packages visit www.sbiff.org.

Actress Melissa McCarthy is interviewed by Indie Wire editor-at-large Anne Thompson Click to view larger
Actress Melissa McCarthy is interviewed by Indie Wire editor-at-large Anne Thompson Sunday night at the Arlington Theatre (Fritz Olenberger / Santa Barbara International Film Festival photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 