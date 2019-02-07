Pixel Tracker

Melissa Moreno New Vice President of SBCC School of Extended Learning

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | February 7, 2019 | 11:01 a.m.

Melissa Moreno assumed the role of vice president of SBCC's School of Extended Learning. She started in her new post on Feb. 1.

Moreno has been with Santa Barbara City College for more than 10 years, beginning in 2008 when she started full-time at the college, founding the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

She continued as director of the center until July 2014, when she assumed the role of dean of educational programs over business division programs, high school dual enrollment programs, the district's noncredit programs, and the Cosmetology Academy.

Since June 2017, she has been the interim vice president of the School of Extended Learning, which includes all of the district's noncredit programs, fee-based programs, contract education, several off-campus programs, and the Cosmetology Academy.

Through all of these positions, Moreno has demonstrated a great capacity to serve students and the community in new and innovative ways.

One team member said, “Melissa is totally focused on the needs of our students. No matter the situation, her first response is consistent, 'How does it affect our students and/or how does this benefit our students?' Melissa is a champion of student success.”

Moreno holds a juris doctorate from the Colleges of Law, Santa Barbara, and a bachelor's degree in cultural anthropology from UCSB.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

