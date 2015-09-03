Melvia Jean Ma’a of Santa Maria, 1927-2015

Posted on September 3, 2015 | 1:25 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Melvia Jean Ma’a, 87, originally from Kaimuki, Hawai’i was peacefully ushered into heaven Friday morning, Aug. 28, 2015. Her strong faith in God, love for her family and resolute will to live life fully were consistent attributes throughout her time with us.

Melvia was the only girl born to Thomas Benjamin Duncan and Gladys Kaohuaaionaaliʻi Manu on Oct. 24, 1927. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, she worked as a nurse’s aid at Lanakila Hospital, a legal secretary for a law office, and following motherhood, she held aerospace administrative assistant positions and eventually retired from Martin Marietta in the early 1980s.

She married Edwin Thomas Ma’a on June 28, 1952, at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, and together they raised six children, traveled the world as an Air Force family, created numerous memories, collected treasured keepsakes and gained many close friendships.

She was an altruistic wife and a committed mother dedicated to training up her children in a supportive and encouraging manner. She never hesitated to help with homework no matter the hour, faithfully provided the best home cooked meals and desserts and understood the importance of bringing the family together every night at the dinner table for fellowship.

Attending mass on Sunday was a weekly family constant without fail.

Known to many for her generous, caring nature, and charitable spirit, she supported numerous organizations benefiting children, veterans and people in need. Her ease with frequent conversation often included life stories and her memories of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Throughout her life she maintained a demeanor, which won the trust and hearts of many. She was truly blessed!

Melvia was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Thomas, William and Henry; her husband and a daughter, Edwynna Noelani Flanagan.

She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Michelle Ma’a-Storey, Teri Ma’a and Arlene Ma’a; two sons, Russell Ma’a and Brian Ma’a; grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other living family and close friends.

A funeral mass in California will be presided by Father John Mayhew at Saint Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 1190 E. Clark Avenue in Orcutt at 4 p.m, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015. A reception in the Hall will immediately follow the service.

A funeral mass in Hawaii will be held at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 1124 7th Ave. in Honolulu on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015. Internment will follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at 2 p.m..

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Melvia Ma’a Scholarship Fund at Saint Louis de Montfort Catholic School, 5095 Harp Road, Santa Maria, California 93455.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.