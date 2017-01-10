Melville Sahyun Explores What’s in a Name? at Geneaological Society

Melville Sahyun will speak at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Jan. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. The meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. with the featured speaker at 11 a.m. The presentation is open to the public.

Sahyun's presentation will consider how world events impact family history, with a perspective from the Crusades to the modern era. He will look more specifically at the etymology of the Sahyun family name, shared by the society's Sahyun Genealogical Library, while exploring the family history of those to whom it is dedicated.

Sahyun is the son of Dr. Melville and Geraldine Sahyun, in whose honor the library is dedicated. He is a native Santa Barbaran, and received his BA from UCSB, followed by a Ph.D. from UCLA.

Sahyun and his family lived for a number of years in Minnesota, where he was associated with the 3M Co. Since returning to Santa Barbara, he has been interested in unraveling the genealogy of his mother's Valde (Norwegian) family.

Special interest groups meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.