Posted on May 28, 2015

Melvin ‘Patudi’ Solano of Carpinteria, 1936-2015

Melvin “Patudi” Solano

Melvin “Patudi” John Solano, 78, of Carpinteria, Calif., passed away peacefully at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Sunday, May 25, 2015, after a lengthy illness.

Mel was born on Nov. 7, 1936, in Oxnard, Calif., to Fidel and Dorothy (Guillen) Solano.

Mel moved to Carpinteria as a child and attended Aliso Elementary School and Carpinteria High School, where he played Warrior football.

Mel resided in Santa Barbara since 1990 with his loving wife of 25 years, Mary (Olivares) Solano. He was employed for over 30 years as a truck driver for the Teamsters union working at various local construction companies, including many dedicated years at Granite Construction.

An avid hunter and outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed deer hunting in the Santa Barbara area, as well as various out-of-state hunting trips with his sons and good friends. In his retirement, his love for the outdoors was enjoyed by RVing and taking many lake camping trips with family.

Mel is survived by his wife, Mary, and her three daughters, Patricia, Teresa and Carolyne (Pete); five sons, Melvin Jr., Gary, Steven (Polly), Nicholas (Gloria) and Paul (Veronica); and daughter Karen (Ralph). Mel was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving brother, Ernest Solano (Josette) of Paradise, Calif., and loving sister Gaylia Urenda (Albert) of Ventura, Calif.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4 at St. Joseph’s Church, 1532 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria. Burial will immediately follow at Carpinteria Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services.

 

