Members of Rotary Club of Goleta Help Restore Eyesight in Mexico

Members of the Rotary Club of Goleta returned home this week from a humanitarian trip to Morelia, Mexico, where they worked to help restore eyesight to people in need.

The group, led by Martin Senn, included Evelyn Senn and fellow Rotarians Jay Wright and Catherine Remak. They represented eight local Rotary groups who together raised funds to donate a new Faco machine used for cataract surgery to a hospital in the state of Michoacán in central Mexico.

SEE International donated the supplies for 100 life-changing procedures that the Rotary team transported.

During their week in Mexico, the group teamed with a sister Rotary Club from Morelia, the Camelinas, and helped facilitate the free cataract surgeries to underprivileged adults. In many cases, people who were nearly blind when they came to the hospital, walked out the next day with no assistance.

The State Health Minister of Michocan, Dr. Carlos Estaban Aranza Doniz, visited the hospital to thank the traveling Rotarians and officially accept the donated Faco machine.

For more information on Rotary or upcoming humanitarian trips, contact Martin Senn at 805.857.6376 or [email protected].

— Catherine Remak is a member of the Rotary Club of Goleta.