Members of THRIVE Santa Barbara County Attend StriveTogether National Conference

Representatives from THRIVE Santa Barbara County joined more than 400 educators, elected officials, community leaders, business executives, nonprofit professionals and policymakers at the fifth national StriveTogether Cradle to Career Network Convening from Oct. 15-17 in San Diego.

“Through this convening, all of the cradle to career partnerships have the opportunity to network and share collective impact lessons from around the country,” said THRIVE Leadership Roundtable chair Paul Cordeiro, superintendent of the Carpinteria Unified School District. “We are excited to have this opportunity to share our experiences and to learn what others are doing. Candid discussions about successes and challenges help us all to provide the maximum benefit to our students and communities.”

The StriveTogether Cradle to Career Network brings together cross-sector leaders who are committed to improving educational outcomes for children. Representing more than 50 community partnerships in 28 states and Washington, D.C., attendees at the sold-out event discussed best practices and experiences to unite communities around shared goals, measures and results in education. StriveTogether’s Cradle to Career Network connects more than 8,000 organizations throughout more than 50 partnerships.

Together, the Network impacts more than 5.5 million students. During the past year, StriveTogether’s collective impact approach has gained national attention from the Stanford Social Innovation Review, the U.S. Department of Education, and the White House.

THRIVE Project Manager Laura Camp said, “We are honored to be one of the cradle to career efforts recognized nationally for our work, and to be supported in Santa Barbara County by people with long-term vision and dedication to improving educational outcomes for our children.”

THRIVE Santa Barbara County marks the first time public schools, government agencies, public charities, businesses, private foundations, and other key stakeholders have come together in a long-term partnership to focus on achieving systemic change that will ensure the success of all children in Santa Barbara County. THRIVE offers the leaders of the many excellent youth programs and organizations throughout the county a structured way to share data and align resources around common outcomes so that all children will have the best opportunities in life.

Key outcomes for success on the THRIVE pathway: Kindergarten Readiness, English & Language Arts Literacy, Mathematics Proficiency, College/Career Readiness, Post-Secondary Enrollment, and Post-Secondary Completion.

For more information, contact Laura Camp, THRIVE Project Manager at 805.964.4710 x4400 or [email protected], or click here.

— Kris Bergstrom is the communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.