Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:12 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Members to Share at Monthly Meeting of Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | December 4, 2014 | 7:54 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 20 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St.

This month’s meeting features a Genealogical Society favorite — the Members Share Meeting! Members will share stories of interest found during their research and are encouraged to bring a friend or family member and, in the spirit of the season, share holiday remembrances with the Society as well as a favorite family treat.

Santa Barbara was the site of the organization of a Civil War regiment of highly skilled horsemen, which joined the Union cause. Everett Lee and Alex Grzywacki will give a presentation with many photos of local Civil War history.

Lt. Col. Everett Lee grew up in Santa Barbara and attended local schools. After UCSB, he spent several years in active duty in the Signal Corps and then taught industrial arts in Santa Barbara until 1981. Lee rose through the ranks to instructor at the Army Staff College in Pasadena. An avid genealogist, he wrote a Lee Family History after 18 years of research.

Alex Grzywacki spent three years in the military and then moved to Santa Barbara, where he worked as a construction surveyor and real estate broker.

Grzywacki is an avid Civil War historian and is a director at large on the SBCGS Board.

Dale Oftebro graduated from Santa Ynez Valley High School and Cal Poly SLO. After the death of her mother, she came home with family pictures, documents and birthday books. From these she began an attempt to piece together the family tree. She also began a search to identify her biological father. Enlarging My Family Tree — Finding My Father is the story of the fits and starts, brick walls encountered and blind alleys pursued, and the resource that put the last pieces of the puzzle in place to produce a meaningful, beautiful and complete picture.

Oftebro volunteers at the Sahyun Library and was a featured speaker at the DNA Special Interest Group.

Special interest groups meet at 9 a.m. for JewishGen and at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry, Italian Ancestry and Computer Genealogy. The featured program starts at 10:30 a.m.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy these wonderful presentations.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the society website by clicking here.

— Glenn Avolio is the public relations chair for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 