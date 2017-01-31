Monday, June 18 , 2018, 4:49 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Discover Memoir Writing as a Healing Art

By Tim Dougherty for Cynthia Waring | January 31, 2017 | 3:47 p.m.

Author and performance artist Cynthia Waring will teach two six-week courses on memoir writing titled The Power and Healing of Writing Your Memoirs.

Cynthia Waring Click to view larger
Cynthia Waring

The two-hour classes begin Feb. 27. They will take place at 7 p.m. Mondays and 3 p.m. Wednesdays (starting  March 1) at the Family Therapy Institute of Santa Barbara, 111 E. Arrellaga St. Cost is $240; space is limited. To register, call 798-2930.

“What I most want to inspire in my students is love of language, love of metaphor, and love for their very own story,” said Waring, whose book Bodies Unbound was published in 1997.

“In my own case, finding my voice and story through writing opened a path of self-discovery. I can honestly say that the process can be very therapeutic and lead to an emotional awakening. These classes will emphasize the creative process and strategies for fostering self-expression,” she said.

Born in Modesto, Waring published poetry and essays before embarking on a career as a massage therapist. Determined to chronicle her experiences with patients, who often revealed their innermost insecurities during therapy, she spent 15 years writing what would become Bodies Unbound.

Publishers at first rejected the manuscript, prompting Waring to create a one-woman show of the same name. Her first performance in Boulder, Colo., met with a standing ovation, afterwhich she landed a publishing contract with Books Beyond Borders

Waring has performed Bodies Unbound in Santa Barbara, Ojai, Denver, Los Angeles, New York City, and Edinburgh, Scotland. In 2014 she developed another one-woman show based on her own music compositions. Songs to My Soul was performed in Santa Barbara, Ojai and L.A.

She has led writing workshops in and around Santa Barbara over many years.

For more information, call 798-2930 or visit http://bodiesunbound.com.

 

