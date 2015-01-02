Memorial, Benefits Set for Woman Killed in Highway 101 Crash

Service for Ashley Kerr set for Sunday at Waller Park; Jan. 10 fundraisers for family planned in Orcutt, Goleta

A memorial for the 25-year-old woman killed in a Dec. 28 traffic accident on Highway 101 in Santa Maria has been set for Sunday, and friends have planned a pair of fundraising events in her memory.

The life of Ashley Kerr of Santa Maria will be celebrated during an event starting at 11 a.m. Sunday at Waller Park’s Lakeview Terrace, according to an obituary from Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.

Kerr, who worked as a pharmacy technician at Costco in Goleta, died two weeks after her birthday in a fiery accident that also injured the driver and another passenger on Highway 101 south of Donovan Road in Santa Maria.

Travis Dashek was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs following the crash.

Those who attend the memorial Sunday are urged to wear “vibrant colors to honor Ashley’s bright & colorful personality,” organizers said.

Born two months premature, the 4-pound baby Ashley was a fighter from the start and carried that strength through life.

"She was a vibrant free spirit and will be remembered as a compassionate and caring person," her obituary said.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kerr’s memory may be made online here or by mailing Marie Kerr, 3877 Loch Lomond Drive, Santa Maria 93455.

A benefit barbecue for the family is planned from 11 a.m. until sold out Jan. 10 at the Orcutt CVS parking lot, 4852 S. Bradley Road.

Her family said Kerr’s true passion was makeup and she hoped to study the craft further. She also enjoyed modeling, and took a second place under her pin-up name “Miss Cherished Ashes” at a Salute to the Vets pin-up contest in Goleta on Oct. 11.

Friends from the pin-up modeling community have planned a benefit show in Kerr’s memory Jan. 10 at Break Time, 5977 Encina Road, in Goleta.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and the rockabilly band Galactic Polecats will begin playing at 8:30 p.m. Admission is limited to those 21 years and older.

The event will include a barbecue, free soda bar, raffle, prizes and more. To donate to the raffle, email the organizer at [email protected]

There is no cover charge, but donations will be taken at the door for Kerr’s family. Attendees are urged to dress up in a favorite vintage outfit.

“I know she made an impact on so many people, and it will be great to get dolled up, listen to some music, and share memories of her,” the organizer said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.